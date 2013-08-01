FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB adds 500 mln rand to 2019 bond
August 1, 2013 / 10:08 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-EIB adds 500 mln rand to 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million rand

Maturity Date October 21, 2019

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price 93.01

Payment Date August 08, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.6 pct Selling & 0.275 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 2.9 billion

rand when fungible

ISIN XS0848049838

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

