New Issue-RFF adds 50 mln stg to 2015 bond
August 1, 2013 / 12:30 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-RFF adds 50 mln stg to 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Reseau Ferre De France (RFF)

Issue Amount 50 million sterling

Maturity Date December 23, 2015

Coupon 2.375 pct

Payment Date August 05, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P),

AA+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 500 million

Sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0559950448

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

