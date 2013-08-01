FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- KfW adds 50 mln euros to 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
August 1, 2013 / 3:27 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- KfW adds 50 mln euros to 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Government of Germany

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date January 10, 2019

Coupon 1.027 pct

Issue price 99.68

Reoffer price 99.68

Payment Date August 8, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 100 million euros

when fungible

ISIN DE000A1R07R1

