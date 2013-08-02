New Issue- EIB prices 500 mln euro 2030 bond

Aug 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 13, 2030
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.929
Spread 25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 33.1bp
Over the 4.75 pct July 2034 DBR
Payment Date August 9, 2013
Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, LBBW & JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN Programme
Data supplied by International Insider.