New Issue- EIB prices 500 mln euro 2030 bond

Aug 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 13, 2030

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.929

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 33.1bp

Over the 4.75 pct July 2034 DBR

Payment Date August 9, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, LBBW & JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN Programme

