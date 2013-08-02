New Issue-KfW adds dual tranche deal

Aug 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an dual tranche deal increased on Friday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date March 15, 2016
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price 93.315
Reoffer price 93.315
Yield 8.951 pct
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP
The issue size will total 525 million
Brazilian real when fungible
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date March 12, 2015
Coupon 7.5 pct
Issue price 98.565
Reoffer price 98.565
Yield 8.451 pct
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP
The issue size will total 1.1 billion
Brazilian real when fungible
Common Terms
Payment Date August 09, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Data supplied by International Insider.