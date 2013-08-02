New Issue-KfW adds dual tranche deal

Aug 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an dual tranche deal increased on Friday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date March 15, 2016

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price 93.315

Reoffer price 93.315

Yield 8.951 pct

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

The issue size will total 525 million

Brazilian real when fungible

ISIN XS0875150871

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date March 12, 2015

Coupon 7.5 pct

Issue price 98.565

Reoffer price 98.565

Yield 8.451 pct

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

The issue size will total 1.1 billion

Brazilian real when fungible

ISIN XS0754679669

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date August 09, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

Data supplied by International Insider.