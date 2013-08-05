FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Hero Asia prices $300 mln 2016 bond
#Market News
August 5, 2013 / 12:56 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-Hero Asia prices $300 mln 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Hero Asia Investment Ltd

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date August 12, 2016

Coupon 3.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.949

Spread 285 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over CT3

Payment Date August 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs (Asia), Wing Lung Bank, Citic Securities

International, UBS, Morgan Stanley, & Agricultural Bank of

China Ltd Hongkong Branch

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P)

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0942102673

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
