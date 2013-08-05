New Issue-Hero Asia prices $300 mln 2016 bond

Aug 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Hero Asia Investment Ltd
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date August 12, 2016
Coupon 3.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.949
Spread 285 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over CT3
Payment Date August 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs (Asia), Wing Lung Bank, Citic Securities
International, UBS, Morgan Stanley, & Agricultural Bank of
China Ltd Hongkong Branch
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P)
Listing SGX
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
