New Issue-Hero Asia prices $300 mln 2016 bond

Aug 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Hero Asia Investment Ltd

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date August 12, 2016

Coupon 3.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.949

Spread 285 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over CT3

Payment Date August 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs (Asia), Wing Lung Bank, Citic Securities

International, UBS, Morgan Stanley, & Agricultural Bank of

China Ltd Hongkong Branch

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P)

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0942102673

