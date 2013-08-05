New Issue-Deutsche Pfandbriefbank adds 50 mln stg to 2016 FRN

July 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

Issue Amount 50 million sterling

Maturity Date May 16, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 45bp

Issue price 99.852

Reoffer price 99.852

Payment Date August 16, 2013

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme

The issue size will total 250 million sterling

When fungible

ISIN DE000A1R0584

