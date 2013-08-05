New Issue-Deutsche Pfandbriefbank adds 50 mln stg to 2016 FRN

July 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Monday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Issue Amount 50 million sterling
Maturity Date May 16, 2016
Coupon 3-Month Libor + 45bp
Issue price 99.852
Reoffer price 99.852
Payment Date August 16, 2013
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance programme
The issue size will total 250 million sterling
When fungible
