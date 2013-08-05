New Issue-Pshypo prices 1.035 bln sfr 2022 bond

Aug 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Pfandbriefbank Der Schweiz.Hypothekarinstitute

Pshypo

Issue Amount 1.035 billion Swiss francs

Maturity Date August 15, 2022

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 100.39

Reoffer price 100.042

Yield 1.37 pct

Spread Minus 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 39.8bp GOVT

Payment Date August 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & RAIF

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

ISIN CH0220684614

