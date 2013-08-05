FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Pshypo prices 1.035 bln sfr 2022 bond
#Credit Markets
August 5, 2013 / 1:46 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Pshypo prices 1.035 bln sfr 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Pfandbriefbank Der Schweiz.Hypothekarinstitute

Pshypo

Issue Amount 1.035 billion Swiss francs

Maturity Date August 15, 2022

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 100.39

Reoffer price 100.042

Yield 1.37 pct

Spread Minus 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 39.8bp GOVT

Payment Date August 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & RAIF

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

ISIN CH0220684614

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

