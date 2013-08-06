New Issue- NAB prices 500 mln stg 2016 FRN

Aug 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB)

Guarantor Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited in its capacity as

trustee of the Covered Bond Trust

Issue Amount 500 million sterling

Maturity Date August 12, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 30bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 30bp

Payment Date August 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) National Australia Bank, Royal Bank of Canada

& Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.