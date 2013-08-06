New Issue-EIB prices 75 mln Turkish lira 2016 bond

Aug 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 75 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date October 28, 2016

Coupon 7.625 pct

Issue price 99.2625

Payment Date August 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0960889060

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.