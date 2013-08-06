FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB prices 75 mln Turkish lira 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
August 6, 2013 / 1:51 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-EIB prices 75 mln Turkish lira 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 75 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date October 28, 2016

Coupon 7.625 pct

Issue price 99.2625

Payment Date August 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0960889060

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
