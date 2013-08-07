FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-HK/China movers: Property, Lenovo, Want Want, MGM, Lee & Man Paper
August 7, 2013 / 4:10 AM / 4 years ago

BUZZ-HK/China movers: Property, Lenovo, Want Want, MGM, Lee & Man Paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Chinese property shares continue their climb following Beijing’s subtle change in tone towards the sector. Here’s what’s moving in HK/China beyond the indexes.

** China Overseas Land : +1.1%, one among a handful of shares in HK seeing relatively healthy volumes, company continues to show steady sales even as gearing declines. Ups full-year target for sales.

** Lenovo : +1.9%, busiest stock on the Hang Seng index as case builds for IBM to jettison its server business and Lenovo seen as a strong candidate to take it over. Q1 results due mid-August & could provide next leg up.

** Want Want China : -1.6%, top loser on Hang Seng index for second day, leads consumer staples sector lower. China Resources Enterprise down 1.5%.

** MGM China : -4.6%, significantly underperforms casino peers following quarterly loss.

** Lee & Man Paper : -7.4%, little respite for debt-laden paper manufacturer despite healthy first-half. Lower likelihood of price hikes in the second-half sees half the gains made from end-June wiped out in 3 days.

Stocks Buzz is a pilot project. Please send any feedback or suggestions to vikram.subhedar@thomsonreuters.com RM: vikram.subhedar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

