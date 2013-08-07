FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2013 / 7:06 AM / in 4 years

BUZZ-Stocks on the blocks in HK

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Light exchanges volumes in Hong Kong, where turnover is running at a third or so of levels seen in Japan even on a quiet day, is spurring more off-exchange block deals as investors look to minimize market impact. 4 notable ones this week:

** Wednesday’s post-lunch session saw a block of about 1.7 million shares of Sun Art Retail.

** Earlier in the day in China Telecom a 5 million share block (which represented a third of the total morning volume in the stock) was executed at Tuesday’s closing price.

** On Tuesday morning 6 million share block of Want Want China crossed as an investor cut back holdings following the New Zealand dairy product scare.

** Also on Tuesday, a large 13.75 million share block of Champion REIT went through as yield stocks continue to fall out of favour. The Champion deal came after a 17% slide from the stock’s May high. (Stocks Buzz is a pilot project. Please send any feedback or suggestions to vikram.subhedar@thomsonreuters.com) (RM: vikram.subhedar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

