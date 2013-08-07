FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Remy Cointreau prices 65 mln euro 2023 bond
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 7, 2013 / 1:47 PM / in 4 years

New Issue- Remy Cointreau prices 65 mln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Remy Cointreau SA

Issue Amount 65 million euro

Maturity Date August 13, 2023

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 97.997

Reoffer price 97.997

Yield 4.25 pct

Spread 222.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date August 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America & HSBC

Ratings BB+ (S&P) & BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Brussels

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Belgian

ISIN BE0002204700

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.