New Issue- EIB adds 450 mln euros to 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
August 8, 2013 / 3:02 PM / in 4 years

New Issue- EIB adds 450 mln euros to 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 450 million euro

Maturity Date September 15, 2020

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 98.331

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 50.8bp

Over the 2.0 pct September 2020 DBR

Payment Date August 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Commerzbank, LBBW,

Natixis & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 1.7 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0858366098

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
