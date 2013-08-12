FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DIARY - Major Central Bank Meetings for 2013
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
August 12, 2013 / 11:21 AM / in 4 years

DIARY - Major Central Bank Meetings for 2013

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

For other related diaries, please see;
    DIARY - U.S. Federal Reserve          
    DIARY - Polling Unit Diary            
    DIARY - Key World Financial Events    
    DIARY - Political and General news    
    DIARY - Index of all Diaries          
    DIARY - G7 Economic Indicators        
    DIARY - Emerging Markets Cen Banks    
    DIARY - Top Economic Events           
    
    Please note the diaries mentioned above can be accessed only
from Thomson Reuters products.
    
    Please find below a list of dates of meetings and interest
rate decisions in 2013 from key central banks around the world.
   
    ========================================================
    
    U.S. FEDERAL OPEN MARKET COMMITTEE 
  
    Sep 17-18 - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market
Committee (FOMC) holds two-day meeting on interest rates.
    Sep 18 - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market
Committee (FOMC) announces decision on interest rates.
    Oct 29-30 - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market
Committee (FOMC) holds two-day meeting on interest rates.
    Oct 30 - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market
Committee (FOMC) announces decision on interest rates.
    Dec 17-18 - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market
Committee (FOMC) holds two-day meeting on interest rates.
    Dec 18 - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market
Committee (FOMC) announces decision on interest rates.
    
    
    ========================================================

    EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK
    (Held in Frankfurt unless otherwise stated).

    Sep 05 - ECB Governing Council meeting, followed by interest
rate announcement and News conference.
    Sep 18 - ECB Governing Council and General Council meeting.
No interest rate announcements scheduled (to Sept. 19).
    Oct 02 - PARIS - ECB Governing Council meeting, followed by
interest rate announcement and News conference.
    Oct 17 - ECB Governing Council meeting. No interest rate
announcements scheduled. 
    Nov 07 - ECB Governing Council meeting, followed by interest
rate announcement and News conference.
    Nov 21 - ECB Governing Council meeting. No interest rate
announcements scheduled. 
    Dec 05 - ECB Governing Council meeting, followed by interest
rate announcement and News conference.
    Dec 18 - ECB Governing Council and General Council meeting.
No interest rate announcements scheduled (to Dec. 19).

    =====================================================

    BANK OF ENGLAND
   
    Sep 04 - Bank of England (BoE) holds Monetary Policy
Committee (MPC) meeting (to Sept. 5).
    Sep 05 - Bank of England (BoE) announces interest rate
decision.
    Oct 09 - Bank of England (BoE) holds Monetary Policy
Committee (MPC) meeting (to Oct. 10).
    Oct 10 - Bank of England (BoE) announces interest rate
decision.
    Nov 06 - Bank of England (BoE) holds Monetary Policy
Committee (MPC) meeting (to Nov. 7).
    Nov 07 - Bank of England (BoE) announces interest rate
decision.
    Dec 04 - Bank of England (BoE) holds Monetary Policy
Committee (MPC) meeting (to Dec. 5).
    Dec 05 - Bank of England (BoE) announces interest rate
decision.
    
    ========================================================

    CANADA

    Sep 04 - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate
announcement.
    Oct 23 - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate
announcement and Monetary Policy Report.    
    Dec 04 - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate
announcement.
    
    =======================================================
    
    BANK FOR INTERNATIONAL SETTLEMENTS (BIS)/G10 - All
bi-monthly meetings take place in Basel, Switzerland, except
where indicated;
    
    =======================================================

    SWISS NATIONAL BANK

    Sep 19 - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy
assessment.
    Dec 12 - Swiss National Bank (SNB) Monetary policy
assessment.
    
    ========================================================

    RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA

    Sep 03 - Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds interest rate
meeting. 
    Oct 01 - Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds interest rate
meeting. 
    Nov 05 - Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds interest rate
meeting. 
    Dec 03 - Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds interest rate
meeting. 
        
    =======================================================

    RESERVE BANK OF NEW ZEALAND
    
    Sep 12 - Reserve Bank of New Zealand announces Monetary
Policy Statement and Official Cash Rate (OCR).
    Oct 31 - Reserve Bank of New Zealand announces Official Cash
Rate (OCR).
    Dec 12 - Reserve Bank of New Zealand announces Monetary
Policy Statement and Official Cash Rate (OCR).

    ========================================================

    SWEDEN'S RIKSBANK

    Sep 04 - Swedish central bank holds monetary policy meeting
(to Sept. 5).
    Sep 05 - Swedish central bank announces interest rate
decision.
    Oct 23 - Swedish central bank holds monetary policy meeting
(to Oct. 24).
    Oct 24 - Swedish central bank announces interest rate
decision.
    Dec 16 - Swedish central bank holds monetary policy meeting
(to Dec. 17).
    Dec 17 - Swedish central bank announces interest rate
decision.
    
    =======================================================

    ICELAND CENTRAL BANK 
    
    Aug 21 - Iceland Central Bank announces Interest Rate
Decision.
    Oct 02 - Iceland Central Bank announces Interest Rate
Decision.
    Nov 06 - Iceland Central Bank announces Interest Rate
Decision.
    Dec 11 - Iceland Central Bank announces Interest Rate
Decision.
        
    ========================================================

    NORGES BANK

    Sep 19 - Norwegian central bank's policy-setting executive
board holds interest rate meeting.
    Oct 24 - Norwegian central bank's policy-setting executive
board holds interest rate meeting.
    Dec 05 - Norwegian central bank's policy-setting executive
board holds interest rate meeting.
    
    =======================================================
    
    DANISH NATIONAL BANK

    Denmark's National Bank does not have regularly monetary 
policy meetings. The Board of Governors convenes whenever 
necessary but these meetings often coincide with the ECB.
 
    --------------------------------------------------------

    Enquiries to customer help desks -- double click on
  for telephone numbers.

    If you have any questions or comments on the diary, please  
contact: E-mail: diaries@thomsonreuters.com
   
    NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily 
mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.