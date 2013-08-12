FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- KfW adds 50 mln Turkish lira to 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
August 12, 2013

New Issue- KfW adds 50 mln Turkish lira to 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date February 3, 2016

Coupon 7.750 pct

Issue price 100.913

Payment Date August 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.125 pct (0.125 pct m&u & 1.0 pct selling)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 200 million Turkish lira

when fungible

ISIN XS0585517245

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

