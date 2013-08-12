FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Goldman Sachs prices 1.25 bln euro 2020 bond
#Market News
August 12, 2013 / 3:10 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Goldman Sachs prices 1.25 bln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

August 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date August 19, 2020

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.71

Spread 110 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date August 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ABN Amro, IMI, Barclays Bank, BBVA, ERSTE,

Natixis, Nord LB & SEB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

