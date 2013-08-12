New Issue-Goldman Sachs prices 1.25 bln euro 2020 bond

August 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Goldman Sachs Group Inc
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date August 19, 2020
Coupon 2.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.71
Spread 110 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date August 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ABN Amro, IMI, Barclays Bank, BBVA, ERSTE,
Natixis, Nord LB & SEB
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue