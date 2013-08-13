New Issue- Volkswagen prices 250 mln stg 2017 bond

Aug 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services NV

Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date August 21, 2017

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.578

Reoffer yield 1.86 pct

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct January 2017 UKT

Payment Date August 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International & HSBC

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0963566921

