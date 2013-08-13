FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Kommuninvest prices $500 mln 2015 FRN
August 13, 2013 / 2:07 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-Kommuninvest prices $500 mln 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

August 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Kommuninvest I Sverige

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date June 22, 2015

Coupon 1-month Libor + 8bp

Issue price Par

Discount Margin 1-month Libor + 8bp

Payment Date August 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Mizuho

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Reg S ISIN XS0963543045

144A ISIN US50046PAG00

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
