New Issue- EBRD prices 650 mln Mexican pesos 2018 bond

Aug 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction & Development
Issue Amount 650 million Mexican pesos
Maturity Date December 18, 2018
Coupon 4.5 pct
Issue price 99.475
Yield 4.605 pct
Payment Date August 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme
