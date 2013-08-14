New Issue-FMS Wertmanagement prices 500 mln euro 2018 bond

Aug 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 03, 2018
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.796
Yied 1.167 pct
Spread Minus 14 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date August 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan & LBBW
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme
