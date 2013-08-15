New Issue-EIB adds 350 mln euros to 2040 bond

Aug 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB.UL)
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date March 15, 2040
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 97.09
Spread 25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 29.4bp
over the 4.25 pct July 2039 DBR
Payment Date August 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank,
Deutsche Bank, LBBW, Goldman Sachs & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 22.5 cents
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 1.7 billion
euro when fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.