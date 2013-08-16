FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BNG adds 50 mln stg to 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
August 16, 2013 / 1:22 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-BNG adds 50 mln stg to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

August 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on friday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)

Issue Amount 50 million sterling

Maturity Date December 07, 2018

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.726

Spread 52 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct Due 2018 UKT

Payment Date August 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 475 million sterling

When fungible

ISIN XS0809685158

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
