August 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower International Finance Corporation (IFC)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date August 27, 2015

Coupon 3-Month Libor flat

Issue price Par

Discount Margin 3-Month Libor flat

Payment Date August 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1