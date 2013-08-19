PRECIOUS-Gold hits 2-month highs on U.S. data, SPDR inflows

* Bullion eases on profit-taking after hitting 2-month high * SPDR Gold sees first weekly inflow since Nov. 2012 * Spot gold targets $1,403 - technicals (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Gold hit fresh two-month highs on Monday, helped by weak U.S. data that increased the metal's safe-haven appeal, and further inflows into the world's biggest bullion-backed exchange traded fund (ETF). Gold has gained about 8 percent in the last nine sessions on the back of a weaker dollar, short-covering and technical buying. Signs of increasing physical demand, and a turnaround in the outflows from gold-backed ETFs have also supported prices. "Last quarter what was tugging at gold prices was the fight between money managers who are very bearish on gold and physical buyers who were quite bullish," said Joyce Liu, an investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "The outlook (for gold prices) is slightly better now as it looks like we have bottomed out on the outflows." SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed ETF, posted a 0.4 percent increase in holdings last week to 915.32 tonnes - its first increase since November 2012. The fund has seen about $19 billion in outflows this year, and has weighed heavily on gold prices that have lost nearly a fifth of their value in 2013. Hedge funds and money managers raised net long positions in gold and silver, a report by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday, indicating that investors' sentiment towards gold may be changing. Spot gold had fallen 0.2 percent to $1,372.91 an ounce by 0726 GMT on profit-taking, after hitting a two-month peak of $1,384.10 earlier. Bullion climbed the most in five weeks last week, posting a near 5 percent gain. Silver gained 14 percent - its biggest weekly increase in almost five years. Liu said charts show that the momentum for gold prices is still positive. Spot gold is expected to break a $1,386 per ounce resistance and rise more to $1,403, Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao said. ECONOMIC DATA Shanghai gold futures rose 2 percent on Monday. Demand from China and India is set to soar to a record 1,000 tonnes each in 2013, the World Gold Council said last week. U.S. consumer sentiment ebbed in August and residential construction rose less than expected last month, potentially dimming hopes of an acceleration in economic activity in the third quarter and increasing gold's safe-haven appeal. Economic data is being monitored by investors to gauge when the U.S. Federal Reserve would begin tapering its commodities-friendly stimulus measures. Minutes of the Fed's July policy meeting are due to be released on Wednesday. Precious metals prices 0726 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1372.91 -2.99 -0.22 -18.01 Spot Silver 23.11 -0.09 -0.39 -23.68 Spot Platinum 1511.50 -7.50 -0.49 -1.53 Spot Palladium 756.10 -4.40 -0.58 9.26 COMEX GOLD DEC3 1372.80 1.80 +0.13 -18.08 28655 COMEX SILVER SEP3 23.15 -0.17 -0.74 -23.61 13059 Euro/Dollar 1.3323 Dollar/Yen 97.61 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Richard Pullin and Muralikumar Anantharaman)