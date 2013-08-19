FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 19, 2013 / 3:26 AM / in 4 years

PRECIOUS-Gold hits 2-month highs on U.S. data, SPDR inflows

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Bullion eases on profit-taking after hitting 2-month high
    * SPDR Gold sees first weekly inflow since Nov. 2012
    * Spot gold targets $1,403 - technicals

 (Updates prices)
    By A. Ananthalakshmi
    SINGAPORE, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Gold hit fresh two-month highs
on Monday, helped by weak U.S. data that increased the metal's
safe-haven appeal, and further inflows into the world's biggest
bullion-backed exchange traded fund (ETF). 
    Gold has gained about 8 percent in the last nine sessions on
the back of a weaker dollar, short-covering and technical
buying. 
    Signs of increasing physical demand, and a turnaround in the
outflows from gold-backed ETFs have also supported prices.
    "Last quarter what was tugging at gold prices was the fight
between money managers who are very bearish on gold and physical
buyers who were quite bullish," said Joyce Liu, an investment
analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.
    "The outlook (for gold prices) is slightly better now as it
looks like we have bottomed out on the outflows."
    SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed ETF,
posted a 0.4 percent increase in holdings last week to 915.32
tonnes - its first increase since November 2012. 
    The fund has seen about $19 billion in outflows this year,
and has weighed heavily on gold prices that have lost nearly a
fifth of their value in 2013.
    Hedge funds and money managers raised net long positions in
gold and silver, a report by the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed on Friday, indicating that investors'
sentiment towards gold may be changing.
    Spot gold had fallen 0.2 percent to $1,372.91 an
ounce by 0726 GMT on profit-taking, after hitting a two-month
peak of $1,384.10 earlier. 
    Bullion climbed the most in five weeks last week, posting a
near 5 percent gain. Silver gained 14 percent - its
biggest weekly increase in almost five years.
    Liu said charts show that the momentum for gold prices is
still positive.
    Spot gold is expected to break a $1,386 per ounce resistance
and rise more to $1,403, Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao
said. 
    
    ECONOMIC DATA
    Shanghai gold futures rose 2 percent on Monday.
Demand from China and India is set to soar to a record 1,000
tonnes each in 2013, the World Gold Council said last
week. 
    U.S. consumer sentiment ebbed in August and residential
construction rose less than expected last month, potentially
dimming hopes of an acceleration in economic activity in the
third quarter and increasing gold's safe-haven appeal.
 
    Economic data is being monitored by investors to gauge when
the U.S. Federal Reserve would begin tapering its
commodities-friendly stimulus measures. 
    Minutes of the Fed's July policy meeting are due to be
released on Wednesday. 
    
  Precious metals prices 0726 GMT
  Metal             Last    Change  Pct chg  YTD pct chg    Volume
  Spot Gold        1372.91   -2.99   -0.22    -18.01
  Spot Silver        23.11   -0.09   -0.39    -23.68
  Spot Platinum    1511.50   -7.50   -0.49     -1.53
  Spot Palladium    756.10   -4.40   -0.58      9.26
  COMEX GOLD DEC3  1372.80    1.80   +0.13    -18.08        28655
  COMEX SILVER SEP3  23.15   -0.17   -0.74    -23.61        13059
  Euro/Dollar       1.3323
  Dollar/Yen         97.61
 
  COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months
 
 (Editing by Richard Pullin and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

