New Issue-Volkswagen financial prices 750 mln NOK bond

August 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Volkswagen financial Services NV

Guarantor Volkswagen financial Services AG

Issue Amount 750 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date August 30, 2016

Coupon 2.50 pct

Reoffer price 100.97

Payment Date August 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) RBC

Ratings A3(Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct( 1.275 pct selling & 1.0 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

ISIN XS0965051328

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.