New Issue-EIB prices 150 mln SFR 2023 bond

Aug 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 26, 2023
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 95.989
Payment Date September 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Zurcher Kantonalbank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Notes The issue size will total 500 million
Swiss francs when fungible
Temp ISIN CH0221677807
Data supplied by International Insider.