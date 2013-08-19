New Issue-BNP Paribas prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond

August 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower BNP Paribas SA

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 28, 2019

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.507

Reoffer yield 2.098 pct

Spread 67 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 114.3bp

Over the 3.75 pct Due 2019 DBR

Payment Date August 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0965065112

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.