New Issue-Landshypotek prices dual tranche deal
#Credit Markets
August 20, 2013 / 1:07 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-Landshypotek prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Landshypotek AB

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 2.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date April 27, 2018

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 99.651

Yield 2.7075 pct

ISIN SE0005364593

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 2.1 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date April 27, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 50bp

Issue price Par

ISIN SE0005364601

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date August 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank, SEB & Swedbank

Listing STOCKHOLM

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
