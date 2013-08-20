New Issue-Sparebank 1 SR Bank prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

August 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Sparebank 1 SR Bank ASA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 27, 2019

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 99.59

Yield 2.206 pct

Spread 78 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 127.5bp

Over the 3.75 pct Due 2019 DBR

Payment Date August 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, LBBW, Societe Generale CIB & UBS

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Data supplied by International Insider.