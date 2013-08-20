FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Sparebank 1 SR Bank prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
August 20, 2013

New Issue-Sparebank 1 SR Bank prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

August 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Sparebank 1 SR Bank ASA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 27, 2019

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 99.59

Yield 2.206 pct

Spread 78 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 127.5bp

Over the 3.75 pct Due 2019 DBR

Payment Date August 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, LBBW, Societe Generale CIB & UBS

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
