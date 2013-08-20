FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-IFC prices 250 mln stg 2015 bond
August 20, 2013 / 2:42 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-IFC prices 250 mln stg 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower International Finance Corp (IFC)

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2015

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 99.966

Reoffer price 99.966

Yield 0.639 pct

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the gilt

Payment Date August 28, 2018

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, RBC & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

