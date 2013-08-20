New Issue-IFC prices 250 mln stg 2015 bond

Aug 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower International Finance Corp (IFC)
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2015
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 99.966
Reoffer price 99.966
Yield 0.639 pct
Spread 25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the gilt
Payment Date August 28, 2018
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, RBC & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
