New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln euros to 2021 bond
August 20, 2013 / 2:52 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln euros to 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date September 15, 2021

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.718

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 47.2bp

over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR

Payment Date August 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit suisse, Deka, DZ Bank &

RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 15 cent

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.05 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0918749622

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

