New Issue-ING Groep prices 1.0 bln euro 2015 FRN
#Credit Markets
August 21, 2013 / 12:31 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-ING Groep prices 1.0 bln euro 2015 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower ING Groep NV

Issue Amount 1,0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 27, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 45bp

Reoffer price 99.954

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 48bp

Payment Date August 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & ING

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
