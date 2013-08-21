New Issue-ING Groep prices 1.0 bln euro 2015 FRN

Aug 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower ING Groep NV
Issue Amount 1,0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 27, 2015
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 45bp
Reoffer price 99.954
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 48bp
Payment Date August 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & ING
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.