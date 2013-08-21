New Issue-ING Groep prices 1.0 bln euro 2015 FRN

Aug 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower ING Groep NV

Issue Amount 1,0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 27, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 45bp

Reoffer price 99.954

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 48bp

Payment Date August 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & ING

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

