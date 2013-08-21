New Issue-Helaba prices 100 mln euro 2020 bond

August 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen Thueringen Girozentrale

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date August 26, 2020

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 1.75 pct

Payment Date August 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Helaba

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000HLB0TY5

