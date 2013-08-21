New Issue-Helaba prices 100 mln euro 2020 bond

August 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen Thueringen Girozentrale
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date August 26, 2020
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 1.75 pct
Payment Date August 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Helaba
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme
