New Issue-EIB adds 50 mln Turkish lira to 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
August 21, 2013 / 1:56 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-EIB adds 50 mln Turkish lira to 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date september 03, 2018

Coupon 5.25 pct

Issue price 88.012

Payment Date September 03, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi & Danske Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct Selling & 0.25 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 125 million

Turkish lira when fungible

ISIN XS0935881853

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
