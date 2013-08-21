New Issue-Linkopings Stadshus prices 750 mln SEK 2017 bond

Aug 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Linkopings Stadshus AB
Issue Amount 750 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date August 30, 2017
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 60bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 60bp
Payment Date August 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Danske & SEB
Listing Stockholm
Full fees undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
