New Issue-Linkopings Stadshus prices 750 mln SEK 2017 bond

Aug 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Linkopings Stadshus AB

Issue Amount 750 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date August 30, 2017

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 60bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 60bp

Payment Date August 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Danske & SEB

Listing Stockholm

Full fees undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

ISIN SE0005365103

