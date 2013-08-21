New Issue-Credit Suisse prices 250 mln sfr Perp bond

Aug 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Perpetual bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Credit Suisse Group AG

Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 520.3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 04, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, CMZ, SVR, ZKB, Jbar, Sar & Vont

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0221803791

