New Issue-Credit Suisse prices 250 mln sfr Perp bond
#Credit Markets
August 21, 2013 / 3:17 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-Credit Suisse prices 250 mln sfr Perp bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Perpetual bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Credit Suisse Group AG

Issue Amount 250 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 520.3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 04, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, CMZ, SVR, ZKB, Jbar, Sar & Vont

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0221803791

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

