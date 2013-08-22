New Issue-Deutsche PBB adds 200 mln euros to 2028 bond

Aug 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date May 29, 2028

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 94.052

Reoffer price 94.052

Yield 2.875 pct

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 49.3bp

over the 5.625 pct January 2028 DBR

Payment Date August 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CMZ, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan &

LBBW

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 700 million

euro when fungible

ISIN DE000A1R06C5

