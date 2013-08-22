New Issue-EIB adds 300 mln euros to 2020 bond

August 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date September 15, 2020

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 97.23

Spread Flat

Underlying govt bond Mid-swap, equivalent to 45bp

Over the 2.25 pct Due 2020 DBR

Payment Date August 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, LBB, Natixis, Nomura,

Societe Generale CIB & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 15 cents

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 2.0 billion euro

When fungible

ISIN XS0858366098

