New Issue-BFCM adds 300 mln euros to 2021 bond
August 22, 2013 / 1:19 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-BFCM adds 300 mln euros to 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Banque Federative Du Credit Mutuel (BFCM)

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date February 24, 2021

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 98.812

Reoffer price 98.812

Yield 2.804 pct

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 140.1bp

over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR

Payment Date September 02, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Societe Generale CIB & UBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.3 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0966314485

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

