New Issue-Unicredit prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
August 22, 2013 / 1:24 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-Unicredit prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower UniCredit S.p.A.

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 31, 2020

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 99.127

Reoffer price 99.127

Yield 2.76 pct

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 03, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, Lloyds Bank,

Santander GBM & UniCredit

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Italian

ISIN IT0004957137

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
