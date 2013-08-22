New Issue-Svenska Handelsbanken prices 250 mln stg 2017 bond

Aug 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Svenska Handelsbanken AB
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date August 29, 2017
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.939
Spread 90 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct Due 2017 UKT
Payment Date August 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs & RBC CM
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing Ireland
Full fees Undislcosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme
