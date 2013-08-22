FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Svenska Handelsbanken prices 250 mln stg 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
August 22, 2013 / 1:29 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Svenska Handelsbanken prices 250 mln stg 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Svenska Handelsbanken AB

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date August 29, 2017

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.939

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct Due 2017 UKT

Payment Date August 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs & RBC CM

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undislcosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN XS0966280561

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
