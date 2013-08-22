New Issue-Svenska Handelsbanken prices 250 mln stg 2017 bond

Aug 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Svenska Handelsbanken AB

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date August 29, 2017

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.939

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct Due 2017 UKT

Payment Date August 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs & RBC CM

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undislcosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN XS0966280561

