New Issue-3CIF prices 200 mln euro 2016 bond

Aug 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier

de France SA (3CIF)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date August 30, 2016

Coupon 0.875 pct

Payment Date August 30, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN FR0121859062

