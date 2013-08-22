New Issue-3CIF prices 200 mln euro 2016 bond

Aug 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier
de France SA (3CIF)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date August 30, 2016
Coupon 0.875 pct
Payment Date August 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.