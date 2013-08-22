New Issue-Sweden prices $3.0 bln 2016 bond

Aug 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Kingdom of Sweden

Issue Amount $3.0 billion

Maturity Date November 15, 2016

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.834

Reoffer price 99.834

Spread Minus 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date August 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Regs ISIN XS0966306465

144A ISIN US87020DAL82

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue