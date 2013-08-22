FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Sweden prices $3.0 bln 2016 bond
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 22, 2013 / 4:18 PM / in 4 years

New Issue-Sweden prices $3.0 bln 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Kingdom of Sweden

Issue Amount $3.0 billion

Maturity Date November 15, 2016

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.834

Reoffer price 99.834

Spread Minus 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date August 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Regs ISIN XS0966306465

144A ISIN US87020DAL82

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.