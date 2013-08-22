New Issue-Sweden prices $3.0 bln 2016 bond

Aug 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Kingdom of Sweden
Issue Amount $3.0 billion
Maturity Date November 15, 2016
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 99.834
Reoffer price 99.834
Spread Minus 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date August 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Regs ISIN XS0966306465
