Splunk raises full-year revenue forecast after 2nd-qtr beat
August 29, 2013 / 8:21 PM / 4 years ago

Splunk raises full-year revenue forecast after 2nd-qtr beat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Data analytics software maker Splunk Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly results as it added 400 customers, and raised its revenue forecast for the year ending January 2014.

The company’s shares were up 6 percent in extended trading.

Splunk raised its full-year revenue forecast to $275 million-$281 million from $266 million-$274 million.

Net loss widened to $13.7 million, or 13 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $4.6 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company lost 1 cent per share.

Revenue rose 50 percent to $66.9 million.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 3 cents per share on revenue of $63 million. The company has reported an adjusted profit only once since going public in April last year.

