New Issue-Rentenbank prices 1.0 bln euro 2016 bond

Aug 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date September 05, 2016
Coupon 0.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.935
Reoffer Yield 0.647 pct
Spread Minus 21 basis points
Underlying govt bond mid-swaps, equivalent to 28.7bp
Over the 4.0 pct July 2016 DBR
Payment Date September 05, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, NordLB, Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP
Data supplied by International Insider.