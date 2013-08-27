New Issue- Orange SA prices 650 mln euro 2024 bond

Aug 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Orange SA

Issue Amount 650 million euro

Maturity Date January 9, 2024

Coupon 3.125 pct

Issue price 99.376

Reoffer price 99.376

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 3, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Credit Agricole CIB, RBC & RBS

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

