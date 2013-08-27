New Issue- Orange SA prices 650 mln euro 2024 bond

Aug 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Orange SA
Issue Amount 650 million euro
Maturity Date January 9, 2024
Coupon 3.125 pct
Issue price 99.376
Reoffer price 99.376
Spread 100 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 3, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Credit Agricole CIB, RBC & RBS
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
