FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Orange SA prices 650 mln euro 2024 bond
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 27, 2013 / 2:20 PM / in 4 years

New Issue- Orange SA prices 650 mln euro 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Orange SA

Issue Amount 650 million euro

Maturity Date January 9, 2024

Coupon 3.125 pct

Issue price 99.376

Reoffer price 99.376

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 3, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Credit Agricole CIB, RBC & RBS

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.