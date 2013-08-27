New Issue- KfW prices 3.0 bln euro 2023 bond

Aug 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro
Maturity Date August 15, 2023
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.841
Spread Minus 1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 30.2bp
Over the 1.5 pct May 2023 DBR
Payment Date September 3, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank & JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees 0.175 pct
