New Issue- KfW prices 3.0 bln euro 2023 bond
#Credit Markets
August 27, 2013 / 2:31 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- KfW prices 3.0 bln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro

Maturity Date August 15, 2023

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.841

Spread Minus 1 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 30.2bp

Over the 1.5 pct May 2023 DBR

Payment Date September 3, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank & JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees 0.175 pct

ISIN DE000A1R07S9

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
