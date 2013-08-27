New Issue-BMW Finance prices dual tranche deal

Aug 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower BMW Finance N.V
Guarantor BMW AG
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date September 04, 2020
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 99.465
Yield 2.083 pct
Spread 35 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 81.5bp
over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 05, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 22bp
Issue price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 22bp
Common Temrs
Payment Date September 04, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricol CIB, ING, MIZUHO & Unicredit
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Data supplied by International Insider.