New Issue-BMW Finance prices dual tranche deal

Aug 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower BMW Finance N.V

Guarantor BMW AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date September 04, 2020

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 99.465

Yield 2.083 pct

Spread 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 81.5bp

over the 2.25 pct September 2020 DBR

ISIN XS0968316256

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 05, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 22bp

Issue price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 22bp

ISIN XS0968315019

* * * *

Common Temrs

Payment Date September 04, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricol CIB, ING, MIZUHO & Unicredit

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.