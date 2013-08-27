New Issue-Wells Fargo prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

August 127(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Wells Fargo & Co
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date September 03, 2020
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 99.463
Reoffer price 99.463
Yield 2.334 pct
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 03, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi, JP Morgan & Wells Fargo
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
