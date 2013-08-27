FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 27, 2013 / 3:10 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Wells Fargo prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

August 127(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Wells Fargo & Co

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 03, 2020

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 99.463

Reoffer price 99.463

Yield 2.334 pct

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date September 03, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi, JP Morgan & Wells Fargo

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0968433135

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

